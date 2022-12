Moroccans protest price hikes and ‘repression’

RABAT: Thousands of protesters marched in Morocco´s capital Rabat on Sunday decrying the “high cost of living and repression”, amid surging inflation and rising social discontent.

“The people want lower prices... The people want to eliminate despotism and corruption,” chanted the crowd, estimated by journalists to be around 3,000 people, the largest such rally in recent months.

“We came to protest against a government that embodies the marriage of money and power,” said Younes Ferachine, a coordinator from the Moroccan Social Front (FSM) group of political parties and left-wing trade unions that organised the rally. People converged from across Morocco for the protest, which was also called to highlight the cases of several jailed bloggers and journalists.