Australia charges extradited Islamic State suspect

MELBOURNE: Australian police charged a high-profile Islamic State suspect with six terrorism-related offences on Sunday, two days after he was extradited from Turkey, officials said. Neil Christopher Prakash, 31, was accused of offences including engaging in hostile activity overseas, supporting a terrorist organisation, and advocating terrorism, police said.
He was charged in Melbourne by a counter-terrorism team after landing in Australia on Friday following his extradition, federal police said in a statement. The allegations carry maximum penalties ranging from five years to life imprisonment.
