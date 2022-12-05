Concerns mount about Germany’s F-35 jet purchase plan

BERLIN: Germany´s defence ministry has raised serious concerns about the planned purchase of US-made F-35 fighter jets, part of the country´s military modernisation drive, according to documents seen by AFP.

Berlin announced in March it would buy 35 of the warplanes made by Lockheed Martin to replace its ageing Tornado fleet, in the wake of Russia´s invasion of Ukraine. But the defence ministry has raised concerns about “delays and additional costs” in the nearly 10 billion euro ($10.5 billion) purchase, according to a classified letter to parliament´s budget committee.

Risk factors range from upgrading work needed at air fields that will host the F-35s, to security requirements, and potential problems with approval for flight operations in Germany, it said. A defence ministry spokesman said there would “close cooperation” and “clarification” of issues with parliament.