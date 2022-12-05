Police accused of torturing factory worker in custody

A factor worker was allegedly tortured by police before he was released on Sunday after being detained over suspicion of theft.

The incident of police brutality allegedly took place in District West where a 29-year-old factory employee, Waheed Hussain, accused police personnel wearing uniform as well as in plainclothes of torturing him.

He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in a critical state. His family said he worked for private distributors near Karimabad, and an incident of robbery had occurred a couple of days ago near his office, after which police picked him up on suspicion.

Cops tortured him for at least 24 hours before releasing him and several marks of torture were on his body, the family said, adding that Hussain even could not properly sit or stand and had been continuously vomiting blood.

They demanded justice for him. “If Waheed Hussain was involved in any incident, legal action should have been taken,” said the family. Meanwhile, the Iqbal Market police of Orangi Town said they did not have any report of Hussain being taken into custody and investigations regarding the matter were under way.