Sunday December 04, 2022
World

Tunisia union chief slams elections as pointless

By AFP
December 04, 2022

TUNIS: Tunisia´s powerful UGTT trade union chief took aim on Saturday at legislative elections due later this month, claiming they serve no purpose in light of constitutional reforms that neutered political parties.

President Kais Saied last year sacked the government and suspended parliament, then this year extended his power grab with a constitutional referendum marred by an official turnout of barely 30 percent.

