South Africa’s Ramaphosa ‘not resigning’

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa´s President Cyril Ramaphosa will not step down despite a parliamentary report this week into the alleged cover-up of a cash burglary at one of his farms, his spokesman said on Saturday.

“President Ramaphosa is not resigning based on a flawed report, neither is he stepping aside,” Vincent Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa has been under fire since June, when a former spy boss filed a complaint with the police alleging that the president had hidden a February 2020 burglary at his farm in northeastern South Africa from the authorities.

He allegedly organised for the burglars to be kidnapped and bribed into silence.