South Africa’s Ramaphosa ‘not resigning’

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa´s President Cyril Ramaphosa will not step down despite a parliamentary report this week into the alleged cover-up of a cash burglary at one of his farms, his spokesman said on Saturday.
“President Ramaphosa is not resigning based on a flawed report, neither is he stepping aside,” Vincent Magwenya said.
Ramaphosa has been under fire since June, when a former spy boss filed a complaint with the police alleging that the president had hidden a February 2020 burglary at his farm in northeastern South Africa from the authorities.
He allegedly organised for the burglars to be kidnapped and bribed into silence.
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Saturday jailed a convicted member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers´ Party a day after...
KUALA LUMPUR: The new Malaysian Cabinet led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in on Saturday afternoon.The...
TEHRAN: Iran´s parliament and the judiciary are reviewing a law which requires women to cover their heads, and which...
ROME: Italy’s Catholic Church is reintroducing handshakes for the “sign of peace” during Mass as part of a wider...
KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin is not sincere about peace talks with Ukraine at this time, a top US diplomat...
KOZHIKODE, India: India’s Kerala state will proceed “no matter what” with a $900 million port project and is...
Comments