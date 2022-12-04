Thousands of Islamists protest UN mission in Sudan

KHARTOUM: Thousands of Islamists in Sudan rallied on Saturday against efforts by the United Nations to solve the political crisis sparked by last year´s coup, AFP journalists said.

The demonstrations, the latest by Islamist factions in recent weeks, came one day after military leaders and a key civilian bloc announced plans to sign an initial deal.

Political turmoil has gripped Sudan since army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led an October 2021 military takeover, derailing a fragile transition to civilian rule installed after the 2019 ouster of long-time Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Near-weekly anti-coup protests, a spiralling economic crisis and a rise in ethnic clashes in Sudan´s remote regions have since fed deepening unrest.

“Do not interfere in Sudanese affairs,” protesters chanted outside the headquarters of the UN mission in Khartoum.