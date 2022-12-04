Birth anniversary of Hazrat Zainab marked

Islamabad : The Chief of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya (TNFJ) Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi has said that following the Hussaini and Zainabi characters to protect and strengthen religion and motherland is the most important need of the hour, says a press relase.

TNFJ is fully operational to continue the sacred mission of Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi and any conspiracy against the five principles including ‘Wila e Ali’, ‘Aza e Hussain’, ‘Hurmat e Sadaat’, ‘Ehtaram e Marjaeiyat’ and ‘Markaziyat’ will be thwarted. He said this while addressing got the Aqeela e Bani Hashim (S.A) conference held in connection with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zainab bint-e-Ali (A.S) at Imambargah Qasar al Qaim al Muntazar, DHA Haideryabad, Islamabad under the auspices of Alhaaj Subedar Asghar Ali Haidery.

Allama Hussain Muqaddai said that rather than serving worldly interests, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi spent his life in working for the sacred mission of Ahl ul Bait (A.S) and thwarted anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan conspiracies with Hussaini spirit.