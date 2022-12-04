Conservationists seek ban on sale of fur products

Islamabad : The manufacturing and sale of fur products should be banned all over the country as it has become a sign of cruelty towards animals.

Manufacturing of fur products does not also cause the suffering and deaths of animals, but the production of fur contributes to climate change, land devastation, pollution, and waer contamination. There is a complete ban on the sale of fur products in Islamabad and the relevant authorities take strict action against those who are found involved in violation of this law. But these laws should be introduced all over the country to protect animals and stop the degradation of the natural environment.

Fur clothing is beloved by many not only for its durability but also for its timeless appeal. Its style never goes out of fashion, and, contrary to popular belief, it is not only worn for formal occasions, the people also wear it during their visits, especially to northern areas of Pakistan. Tariq Banori, an animal rights activist, said “It is our duty to protect wildlife, so manufacturing and sale of fur products should be banned. Animals have a vital role in maintaining ecological balance so their killing also poses threat to the natural environment.”

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has also said “This disgusting trade in fur coats has to stop in Pakistan. The world has moved onto fake fur. Why are we still killing our local wildlife species and making fur coats and selling them in markets? We will be cracking down hard on all such markets in Islamabad.”

It is pertinent to mention here that many groups confine animals such as foxes, rabbits, and sheep in small, barren, wire cages for their entire lives to get their fur. The conservationists are of the view that no matter how much fur is used, from an animal welfare perspective, real fur is never 'ethically correct', so people can use artificial fur to serve their craving for fashion.