NCRC takes notice of disposal station near Christian school

Islamabad: The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) took notice of the illegal disposal station adjacent to Christian schools in Dawood Colony, Faisalabad.

The complainant New Convent School System has alleged that Water and Sewage Authority (Wasa) Faisalabad had constructed a waste disposal station over 2000 square feet area adjacent to the Christian charitable schools in Dawood Colony. Consequently, the disposal station has contaminated the area water, caused bad odour, adversely impacted the health of students with diseases such as Hepatitis C and also claimed lives of two students. The complaint further stated that WASA’s conditional license to construct the concerned disposal station had been revoked by the Environmental Protection Agency because it failed to comply with the required environmental standard.

The complainant also informed the Commission that the matter is sub-judice before the Lahore High Court and the last hearing was on the 21.11.22.