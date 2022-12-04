PMLN leader offers conditional support to southern Punjab province

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) preliminary secretary interior MNA Muhammad Sajjad Awan on Saturday said his party would only support the creation of the southern Punjab province once the Hazara was included in the list of new federating units.

“Our efforts have paved the way for the establishment of the National Assembly’s parliamentary committee for the creation of more federating units. We are likely to get support for the creation of the Hazara province,” he told reporters.

Awan, who is the elder brother of Captain (R) Mohammad Safdar Awan, said that federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Ahsan

Iqbal, former speakers and MNA Javed Murtaza Abbasi and his party’s parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad

Yusuf also played an important role in the constitution of the parliamentary committee.

“The parliamentary committee constituted by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on the order of former prime minister Imran Khan couldn’t effectively pursue the case of the Hazara province,” Awan said.

The PMLN leader said that more federating units were the need of the hour and his party was actively pursuing the case in the parliament.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers from Hazara division have also shown their utmost support to the creation of Hazara province,” Awan said.