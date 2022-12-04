Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cold and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours. Met officials said a shallow trough of westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather was likely in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Foggy conditions were likely over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours. Saturday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -05°C while in Lahore it was 8.7°C and maximum was 23.2°C.
