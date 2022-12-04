285 road accidents in City

LAHORE : At least seven people died and 1,192 were injured in 1,137 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 646 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals by Rescue 1122 Whereas, 546 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. The majority (71%) involved motorbikes.

Further, the analysis showed that 599 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 460 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 285 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 301 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Multan with 91 victims and at third Faisalabad with 86 road accidents and 82 victims.