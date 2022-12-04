 
Sunday December 04, 2022
Lahore

Flour price up by Rs5 per kg

By Our Correspondent
December 04, 2022

LAHORE : Atta Chakki owners increased price of whole wheat flour from Rs120 to Rs125 per kg after Rs5 hike here on Saturday. They blamed surge in wheat price, which has jumped to Rs 4,000 per 40 kg. Resultantly, whole wheat flour has become expensive and the price of flour has increased from Rs120 to Rs125 per kg after Rs5 hike.

