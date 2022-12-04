Crackdown launched against beggars

LAHORE : Special teams of Lahore Police on Saturday have initiated crackdown against habitual and professional beggars to free the provincial capital from this nuisance on the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

Lahore Police, in continuation of its crackdown against professional beggars, has arrested as many as 4,112 beggars including 3,942 men, 157 women and their 13 facilitators from different areas of the city during this year.

Accordingly, City division Police arrested 869 beggars, Sadar division 734, Model Town division Police arrested 788, Cantt division 688, Iqbal Town division 566 whereas Civil Lines division Police arrested 467 beggars this year till now. Lahore Police took these beggars into custody, in collaboration with district administration, Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau as well as other related departments.

Lahore Police handed over the child beggars to the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (PCPWB) whereas addict adult beggars have been admitted to rehabilitation wards of related hospitals designated by the government in this regards.