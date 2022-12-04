Inclusive rehab package being given to flood victims: CM

LAHORE : Members of Punjab Assembly belonging to Faisalabad Khayal Ahmad Kastro and Ahmad Shafique called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at CM Office on Saturday.

Both MPAs presented Chief Minister a cheque of Rs2.5 crore in the CM Flood Relief Fund. CM thanked Khayal Ahmad Kastro on giving financial assistance for the flood-affected people adding that the spirit of affluent to lend a hand for the flood affectees is highly praiseworthy. Chief Minister apprised that the Punjab government is doing a rehabilitation work for the flood affectees through its own resources and by the donations of philanthropists.

Chief Minister stated that a comprehensive programme is being implemented for the rehabilitation and settlement of flood-affected people. CM extolled Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force for rendering a commendable and an appreciable work for rehabilitating the flood affectees. The Chief Minister highlighted that transparency is being ensured at every cost in the disbursement programme to the flood affectees. Chief Minister resolved to provide complete assistance to the flood affectees with regard to construction and restoration of their houses. He censured the federal government for abandoning the flood affectees of Punjab adding that denial of providing assistance on behalf of the federal government is remorseful.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his message on the International Day of Rights of Persons with Disabilities said that special persons are our real heroes and we take pride in them adding that the special persons hold a special significance in every society. He urged all and sundry of the society to adopt an affectionate attitude towards the special persons. The Chief Minister stated a physical disability can neither hamper determination of a human being nor can impede him from achieving something. He highlighted that those transforming their physical disabilities into their strengths are the real heroes of any society.

CM exhorted that every special person can boldly confront challenges of life and can change them into a success by dint of his sheer resolve and determination. CM said that Allah Almighty has made few persons special and we should extend all out cooperation to them by accepting this reality. CM reiterated his resolve to provide all possible government resources for the assistance and uplift of special persons. CM vowed to make special persons a useful citizen of a society by encouraging them. CM apprised that special education centres were being established during his previous tenure of government adding that a significant work is being done for the special persons even now. CM underscored that implementation on the employment quota of special persons is being ensured in its true spirit.