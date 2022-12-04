 
Sunday December 04, 2022
FIA arrests man with fake papers

By Our Correspondent
December 04, 2022

LAHORE : Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested a person over the charges of travelling on fake visa documents.

The human trafficking cell has arrested the accused namely Muazzamm who was traveling to Canada on fake visa documents. It has learnt that a case has been registered against the accused and investigations are underway to find out the persons who arranged fake documents for the accused.

