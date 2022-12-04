PM responsible for sinking economy: PTI

LAHORE : Imran Khan has talked about the dissolution of assemblies not for politics but for Pakistan. This so-called experienced team has taken Pakistan very far back, 20 lac people are unemployed, 2 crore have gone below the poverty line. A bunch of incompetents has no plan except to recite poetry. The country will be ruined but the accounts of this elite family will remain full.

These views were expressed by Chief Minister and Punjab government spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema along with Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra while holding a press conference at DGPR office.

She said that people want to get rid of this corrupt government.

Musarat Jamshed said if there are no elections, what is the way to save the sinking boat of the country's economy? The wealth of this elite is increasing and Pakistan's economy is sinking.