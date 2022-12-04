PTI respects democratic values, says minister

LAHORE : Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the PDM has turned itself politically and the nation economically bankrupt. He denounced that the rulers instead of providing relief to the people did away with their corruption cases.

The minister expressed these views while meeting with political and social personalities here on Saturday. Those meeting with the minister included MPA from Sindh Malik Shahzad Awan, Amir Dogar, Sarwar Khan, Rao Zahid, Ahsan Baryar and others.

He reprimanded that the corruption of the Zardari family drifted the Sindh province into the Stone Age. He stated that from the mode of politics of Asif Zardari it appears that the Sindh government would allocate a significant amount for horse-trading in their budget. He said that PTI is the only party where decisions are taken with due consultation.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that PTI has always given respect to democratic values, adding that PTI is such a democratic party in which everyone enjoys right to speak. On the other hand, PDM comprises such a gang which is known to trample down democratic values, he said. Aslam Iqbal revealed that consultation with regard to dissolving the Assembly was held, adding that elections are inevitable to save the country from experiencing

further economic collapse and destruction.