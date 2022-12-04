PPP govt under pressure from activists to hold LG polls: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said his government is under tremendous pressure from the workers of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in the province to hold local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, for which he is ready and making necessary arrangements.

Talking to the media at St. Paul’s School where he presided over a cultural programme, Shah brushed aside the impression that his government was reluctant to hold the LG elections. “We are under pressure from our party workers for holding local government elections,” he said.

The CM, disagreeing with a media person, said that the MQM had no reservations over the LG polls, but they had some reservations over the constituencies for the polls. “We, the PPP and MQM, are working together in the larger interest of the people of the province,” he said and added: “We had worked as coalition partners in 2008 and in 2013 but then the MQM decided to do a new experiment of working as partners with the PML-N and the PTI.”

The CM said that when the no-confidence motion was being tabled against the PTI-led government, the PPP and PDM leadership had held a number of meetings with the MQM and they had also expressed their serious reservations against the Imran Khan government. He went on to say the MQM quit Khan’s government and joined the opposition, which formed the coalition government after removing Khan as prime minister, he said and added this was how the PPP and MQM decided to work together.

Shah said he had held a number of meetings with the MQM to discuss public issues and resolve them.

Replying to a question, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was “a man of U-turns” and didn’t know what he said and what he meant; therefore, he had always backed out of his every narrative.

Shah said the performance of the Khan government was zero as the latter had failed to resolve genuine issues of the country and had instead created uncertainty. “Why should we dissolve the assemblies on his demand?” he questioned and then said the people of the country had given them the mandate to rule, and they would complete our tenure in the province of Sindh and in the federal government, and afterward general elections would be held on time. “Let’s see how his [Khan’s] party is dissolving provincial assemblies in Punjab and KPK,” he said and added the PTI chairman would fail again.

The CM said that when Khan was prime minister, he used to say that the assemblies would complete their tenure, and when he was removed through a democratic and constitutional process, he started demanding the dissolution of the assemblies.