I'll remember getting Babar’s wicket: Jacks

ISLAMABAD: Debutant Test spinner Will Jacks, who finished the second day with 3-132, said that he would remember Babar Azam’s wicket for a long time as it revived England’s hope in the first Test at the Pindi Stadium Saturday.

Talking to the media at the end of the third day’s play, Jacks said he just invited Babar to go for a shot and he scooped up the ball to point to his delight. “Picking Babar was a big satisfaction, not only because of his stature but because the wicket brought England back in contention. An over later Mohammad Rizwan also lost his wicket giving us a ray of hope of making a match out of it. The wicket dried up late Saturday making spinner to get something out of it.”

The off-spinner said that the first session on Sunday would be crucial as it would give them an idea as to where the match was heading. “Flurry of wickets in the last session has brought us back in contention.

We would like to wrap up Pakistan's total as early as possible on the fourth day to bat again and set a good total for Pakistan to chase,” he said. Jacks said that there was more spin in the wicket on the third day.