England strike after three centuries from Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam’s exciting century was the highlight of the third day’s play but a late flurry of wickets brought some excitement and hope to the English camp in the first cricket Test at the Pindi Stadium Saturday.

When the day's play ended 14 overs earlier than schedule, Pakistan had reached 499 for 7, still 157 runs behind England’s first innings total of 656.

Pakistan lost wickets in a heap after tea following some exciting stroke play put on display by Babar (136), Imamul Haq (121) and Abdullah Shafique (114). All three of Pakistan’s top-order batsmen enthralled the near-capacity crowd with some exciting classy drives. “I tried to make the best of the opportunity,” Imam said at the end of the third day’s play.

Babar reached his eighth Test hundred with a fluent cover drive of Ben Stokes to the roar of the crowd. Pakistan’s all-format skipper cracked 13 four and a six during his 126-ball century that was the seventh individual hundred during the first three days of the first Test. He finally departed to a careless shot holding out at point following his 168-ball stay at the wicket.

Debutant Saud Shakil (37) failed to make the best use of his debut opportunity edging Robinson to the keeper. Babar’s wicket gave a chance to the English captain to put some extra pressure on the late-order batsmen as Pakistan lost two more wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan (29) gave veteran James Anderson his first Tet wicket on Pakistan soil. Flamboyant Naseem Shah (15) was held at deep mid-on after striking a six to leave Pakistan at 497 for 7.

Abdullah Shafique (114) was the first to reach a hundred in the morning. He faced 177 balls and hit fours and three sixes. Imam's 180-ball century was studded with 14 fours and one six. The opening pair put a record 225, beating Muddassar Nazar and Mohsin Hasan Khan’s 1984 against the English team achieved in Lahore.

Pakistan took tea at 411 for 3, adding 113 between lunch and tea without losing a wicket. Both Babar and Saud tried to build the innings but once their 123 runs stand for the 4th wicket was broken, England staged a recovery.

“Yes, England came back strongly in the last session and I think there is a lot to play for in the Test. Let’s see what happens on Sunday,” Imam said.

Will Jacks (3-132) said it was his second experience bowling so long. “Once I did it for Surrey and now for England on my Test debut. I think there is a bit of more spin in the wicket than what was there on the second day,” he said.

With two days to spare, England will be looking forward to setting anything over 350 for Pakistan to chase during the last four sessions of the Test.

Score Board

England won the toss

England 1st Innings

Zak b Haris 122

Duckett lbw b Mahmood 107

Pope †lbw b Ali 108

Root lbw b Mahmood 23

Brook not out 101

Stokes (c) not out 34

Brook c Shakeel b Naseem 153

Stokes (c)b Naseem 41

Livingstone c Saud b Naseem 9

Jacks c Naseem b Ali 30

Robinson lbw b Mahmood 37

Leach not out 6

Anderson c Imam b Mahmood 6

Extras:(b 2, lb 10, nb 2, w 1) 15 Total:101 Ov 657

Fall of wickets: 1-233, 2-235, 3-286, 4-462, 5-515, 6-539, 7-576, 8-641, 9-649, 10-657

Bowling: Naseem 24-0-140-3, Ali 24-1-124-2, Rauf 13-1-78-1, Mahmood 33-1-235-4, Salman 5-0-38-0, Shakeel 2-0-30-0

Pakistan 1st Innings

Shafique c †Pope b Jacks 114

Imam-ul-Haq c Robinson b Leach 121

Azhar lbw b Leach 27

Azam (c)c Leach b Jacks 136

Shakeel c †Pope b Robinson 37

Rizwan †c Stokes b Anderson 29

Salman not out 10

Naseem c Leach b Jacks 15

Mahmood not out 1

Extras: (b 7, nb 2) 9

Total:136 Ov 499/7

Did not bat: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali

Fall of wickets: 1-225 , 2-245, 3-290, 4-413, 5-473, 6-475, 7-497

Bowling: Anderson 20-4-47-1, Robinson 18-2-64-1, Leach 42-5-160-2, Jacks 33-5-132-3, Root 16-3-54-0, Stokes 7-0-35-0

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Joel Wilson