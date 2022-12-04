TODAY’S FIXTURE

LAHORE: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel defeated Guard Group 10-8½ in the only match played on day five of the Corps...
KARACHI: Pakistan faced yet another defeat in Nations Hockey Cup in South Africa when Japan outclassed them by 3-1 in...
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif issued a notification through the Inter-provincial Coordination Ministry, which...
ISLAMABAD: Former Test cricketer Col Naushad Ali, who also worked as an ICC Match Referee, has lamented missing the...
PERTH: Batting great Ricky Ponting returned to the commentary booth on Saturday "shiny and new" after being taken to...
DOHA: It hasn´t always been this way for Wojciech Szczesny at major tournaments, but Poland largely have their...
Comments