Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off

DOHA: Australia take on Lionel Messi´s Argentina in a David v Goliath World Cup showdown while the United States look to ambush the Netherlands as the World Cup knockout rounds get under way on Saturday.

After a group stage full of twists and turns, the business end of the tournament kicks off with 16 teams dreaming of plotting a path to the final in Doha on December 18.

The USA and the Netherlands open the second round at the Khalifa Stadium on Saturday, with the Americans aiming to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002.

Coach Gregg Berhalter´s USA squad booked their spot in the last 16 with a 1-0 win over Iran to secure second place in Group B behind England.

While the Dutch possess the greater historical pedigree, reaching three previous World Cup finals, the USA head into the knockout rounds brimming with confidence.

"It´s a great opportunity, but it´s not something that we´re going into it thinking it´s an honour," Berhalter said. "We deserve to be in the position we´re in."

The US face a Dutch team who finished first in Group A ahead of Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar without really showing their best form.

The Netherlands´ veteran coach Louis van Gaal is wary of the threat posed by the energetic Americans, describing Berhalter´s team as one of the best in the tournament.

"They have an excellent team, I would say even one of the best teams," said Van Gaal. "It´ll be a tough match but it´s nothing we can´t overcome. We also have a good team."

In Saturday´s other knockout game, South American giants Argentina face an Australia side who confounded all expectations by getting out of a Group D that included defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

However Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is not ready to take anything for granted having already seen his team suffer a shock loss to Saudi Arabia earlier in the tournament. "Whether or not they are inferior to us remains to be seen," Scaloni said. "Forget who is theoretically favourites and let´s play football."

Australia coach Graham Arnold meanwhile said he expects the Socceroos to raise their game once more against the star-studded Argentines.

"Playing against that type of talent, and that name I think resonates right across the world -- it´s a football nation and it is inspiring to play against them," Arnold said.

The conclusion of the group phase on Friday marked the departure of four more teams from the 32-nation tournament.

South Korea battled their way into the last 16 after a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 win over Portugal which in turn eliminated Uruguay, 2-0 victors over Ghana.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min produced a brilliant assist for Hwang Hee-chan to score the goal that secured a 2-1 victory.

The Korean players then watched the final minutes of Uruguay´s match on a mobile phone as they waited for their place in the last 16 to be confirmed.

Uruguay, leading 2-0 against the Africans, needed one more goal to go through but fell agonisingly short despite piling on the pressure, crashing out by virtue of goals scored. Uruguay´s campaign ended in disarray with veteran Luis Suarez in tears on the substitutes bench while striker Edinson Cavani angrily knocked over a pitchside VAR monitor as he left the field – an apparent protest at several decisions which went against the team.