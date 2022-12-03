Afforestation plan 2022 discussed

LAHORE:Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting here Friday to deliberate on the achievement of the set goals of the afforestation plan 2022.

The meeting took important decisions to increase the revenue of the Parks and Horticulture Authority. Classification and barcoding of shop boards will be done while necessary legislation will also be made regarding billboards. This would apply to all PHAs in the province and the tax base will also be expanded.

Aslam Iqbal noted that PHA Lahore collected one and a half billion rupees every year, which could be increased to eight billion. He ordered special discounts should be given to the impecunious strata to hold their marriage ceremonies in PHA-maintained parks and grounds and advised that no one should be harassed in the collection of taxes. If any officer is found guilty of corruption, action would be taken against him under PEEDA Act, 2006.