Stocks end lower; political uncertainty weighs

Stocks fell on Friday as investors sold blue chips amid persistent political uncertainty in the country, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 243.42 points or 0.57 percent to close at 42,150.10 points. The highest index of the day remained at 42,470.71 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,946.49 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a negative trading session was witnessed in the market. “The benchmark index started off in green, but the continuous political unrest kept investors away, causing the index to hit an intraday low of 447.04 points,” the brokerage said in a post market report.

“Bears took charge of the bulls during the first session and kept on driving the market during the day as investors opted to square up their positions owing to the uncertain weekend ahead due to ongoing political noise.”

Volumes in the mainboard remained decent whereas healthy volumes were observed in the 3rd tier stocks as well. KSE-30 index also shed 75.73 points or 0.48 percent to close at 15,588.31 points. Traded shares decreased by 18 million shares to 143.209 million shares from 161.778 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs5.094 billion from Rs4.687 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.727 trillion from Rs6.766 trillion. Out of 327 companies active in the session, 85 closed in green, 220 in red and 22 remained unchanged.

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said a range-bound activity was observed during the early hours of the trade, however, the pressure was observed in the market as the day progressed.

TRG, LUCK, SYS, PSO, RMPL & CHCC lost value to weigh down on the index by 128 points. The highest increase was recorded in shares of Allawasaya Tex, which rose by Rs225.33 to Rs3,229.81 per share, followed by Bhanero Tex., which increased by Rs66.75 to Rs956.76 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs488.25 to Rs9,677.55 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which decreased by Rs83.22 to Rs1,050.11 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed under pressure on investor concerns for the weak economic outlook.

Dismal data on exports for Nov’22, high CPI inflation at 23.8 percent for Nov’22, falling FX reserves, and likely tough IMF conditions to release the next tranche pending 9th review played a catalyst role in the bearish close, he said.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (-71.6 points), cement (-68.2 points), oil & gas marketing companies (-19.1 points), pharmaceuticals (-19.0 points), and food & personal care products (-18.6 points).

Dewan Motors remained the volume leader with 12.273 million shares which increased by 31 paisas to Rs14.29 per share. It was followed by TRG Pak Ltd with 10.687 million shares that closed lower by Rs4.16 to Rs136.71 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Hascol Petrol, Pak Int. Bulk, Bal. Glass, Ghani Glo HolXB, Oilboy Energy, Unity Foods Ltd and Ghani ChemicalXB.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 34.603 million shares from 23.563 million shares.