POL sales plunge 20pc as economic slowdown bites

KARACHI: The sales of petroleum products fell by twenty percent in first five months of the current financial year on an economic slowdown, low fuel oil-based power generation, and exorbitant oil prices in the country, industry data showed on Friday.

The sales of petroleum products plunged to 7.7 million tonnes, from 9.6 million tonnes recorded in the same period last year. In November, the total petroleum sales clocked in at 1.55 million tonnes, reflecting a decline of 12 percent year-on-year (YoY), compared to the sale figures of the same month of FY22.

According to Arif Habib Limited (AHL), the decline in the sales of petroleum products was because of economic headwinds, lower FO-based power generation, and higher petroleum prices.

Economic activities have been severely hit by floods in Southern part of the country and an economic slowdown due to curbing imports to save the foreign exchange as well as the global recession, which has a bearing for Pakistan's domestic economy.

In November, the sale of petrol (motor spirit – MS) depicted a fall of 3 percent YoY at 670,000 tonnes whereas high speed diesel (HSD) volumes nosedived by 18 percent YoY, to settle at the same figure of 670,000 tonnes.

Furnace Oil (FO) sales volumes plunged by 22 percent YoY in the month reaching 140,000 tonnes.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the petroleum products offtake witnessed a drop of 7 percent during November, while the sale of petrol, HSD, and FO registered a fall of 1 percent, 6 percent, and 33 percent MoM, respectively.

During the first five months, product-wise data showed a decline in all categories as offtake of petrol, HSD, and FO settled at 3.21 million tonnes, 2.84 million tonnes, and 1.32 million tons, respectively.

“The sales don’t seem to be picking up in the near future as FO is not being lifted and high prices of diesel and petrol are discouraging their use”, a high official of a refinery stated.

Company-wise sales showed that Pakistan State Oil (PSO) offtake depicted a drop of 2 percent YoY in November, which was majorly contributed by a decrease in sales of FO by 60 percent YoY, while HSD reported a jump of 8 percent YoY, whereas, motorMS sales of PSO remained stable.

Similarly, sales of Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) and Shell Pakistan (SHEL) plunged by 21 percent YoY each on a fall in sales of MS and HSD. HASCOL witnessed a growth of 16 percent YoY amid higher MS and HSD sales.

During the first five months of FY23, PSO managed to increase its market share by 1.2 percent to 52.2 percent, compared to 51 percent in the same months previous year.

Meanwhile, market share of APL and SHEL remained stable at 9.2 percent, and 7.4 percent YoY, respectively. HASCOL’s market share improved to 1.8 percent. However, the market share of other OMCs declined to 29.5 percent as compared to 30.6 percent in the same months of FY22.