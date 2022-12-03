‘Shariah-compliant mode offers huge growth opportunities for banks’

KARACHI: The transformation of the banking system from conventional to Shariah-compliant mode in the light of the decision of the Shariah court and the growth in digital technologies offer a huge opportunity for the growth of banking, the central bank’s governor said on Friday.

He reaffirmed the assiduous support being offered by the SBP in the advancement of digital transformation and unwavering support for Islamic banking transformation in the financial industry.

Speaking at a conference on “Role of the Banking Sector in Business and Economic Growth of Pakistan”, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad stressed upon the need for banks to leverage innovative financial solutions in order to achieve a higher level of financial inclusion especially for largely excluded segments; such as women, small businesses and agriculture.

He encouraged banks to focus on developing and designing products with the consumers' interests in mind. The conference was organised by the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) in collaboration with the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan).

This full day event focused on the emerging challenges, opportunities and modes of innovation for the banking sector in Pakistan. The event featured keynote addresses and high level policy deliberations for the way forward in Banking and digital financial services spectrum. The panelists, speakers and attendees included key industry market movers, academicians, innovators and banking sector delegates.

In his address, the governor reiterated SBP’s resolve to foster a dynamic and stable banking system; geared towards economic welfare of the society. The governor elaborated that the banking sector in Pakistan continues to serve the needs of the economy and make progress on key public policy objectives of financial inclusion, innovation and financing to priority sectors, given the recent challenging global and domestic economic environment. Banking systems can better serve business sector activities by offering smart and innovative digital financial services. He added that the banks must ensure that financial innovation is customer centric, which results in faster, safer and cheaper access to financial services.