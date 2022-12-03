Cement sales drop 16.82pc on weak demand

LAHORE: Cement industry growth declined 16.82 percent in November 2022, with factories selling 4.009 million tonnes of the commodity against 4.820 million tonnes sold during the corresponding month of last year on account of slower demand.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), November 2022 sales in the local market were 3.862 million tonnes compared to 4.125 million tonnes in November 2021, showing a decline of 6.38 percent.

Exports of the commodity witnessed a whopping decline of 78.76 percent as the volumes reduced to only 147,757 tonnes in November 2022 from 695,779 tonnes in November 2021.

Units based up north dispatched 3.267 million tonnes, down 7.31 percent, against 3.525 million tonnes dispatched in November 2021. Cement factories in the south sold 742,158 tonnes cement during November 2022, down 42.71 percent less compared to the dispatches of 1.296 million tonnes during November 2021.

Domestically, the north based cement factories dispatched 3.163 million tonnes in November 2022 showing a decline of 8.83 percent against 3.470 million tonnes dispatched in November 2021. South-based units sold 698,225 tonnes in local markets during November 2022 that was 6.60 percent higher compared to the dispatches of 654,983 during November 2021.

In terms of exports, the northern units sold 103,824 tonnes in November 2022, up 87.97 percent from 55,234 tonnes in November 2021. Exports from south went down 93.14 percent to 43,933 tonnes in November 2022 from 640,545 tonnes during the same month last year.

During the first five months of the current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 17.883 million tonnes that is 21.78 percent lower than 22.861 million tonnes dispatched during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Domestic dispatches during this period were 16.354 million tonnes against 20.008 million tonnes during the same period last year, showing a reduction of 18.26 percent. Export dispatches were also 46.40 percent less as the volumes reduced to 1.529 million tonnes during the first five months of the current fiscal compared to 2.853 million tonnes during the same period last fiscal year.

Domestic sales up north were 13.566 million tonnes during the first five months of the current fiscal, down 19.18 percent from 16.786 million tonnes during July-November 2021. Exports from the north went up 1.48 percent to 523,647 tonnes compared to 516,003. Total dispatches by northern units declined 18.57 percent to 14.089 million tonnes during 9M from 17.302 million tonnes during the same period of last fiscal.

Factories in the south sold 2.788 million tonnes domestically, down 13.47 percent over 3.222 million tonnes sold during the same period last year. Exports shed 56.97 percent to 1.005 million tonnes during July-November 2022 compared with 2.337 million tonnes in the same period last year.

In total, sales of the southern units dropped 31.76 percent to 3.794 million tonnes during the first five months of this fiscal from 5.559 million tonnes during the same period last fiscal.

APCMA spokesman said the government, besides ensuring political stability should accelerate development activities. This would boost production in 40 construction related industries. Uncertain political situation prevailing in the country since last many months has had economic impacts. Demand has been sluggish amidst currency devaluation. He urged the government to address these factors to bring the industry out from these difficult times.