SPI up 30.56pc YoY, down 0.16pc WoW

KARACHI: Weekly inflation eased slightly down to 0.16 percent with annualised numbers still high up at 30.56 percent during the week ended December 1, continuing to put pressure on the lower and middle income groups.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, the sensitive price indicator (SPI) increased 30.56 percent year-on-year mainly because of increase in prices of onions (388.52 percent), tomatoes (73.25 percent), diesel (64.57 percent), tea (62.61 percent), powdered salt (55.29 percent), petrol (53.85 percent), pulse gram (52.71 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), bananas (52.02 percent), eggs (51.87 percent), pulse moong (47.67 percent), pulse mash (43.44 percent) and mustard oil (42.51 percent).

However, a slight WoW declined was recorded on account of falling prices of perishable goods. Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, in his note said the WoW decrease mainly emanates from a decline in prices of perishable commodities. The prices of tomatoes and onions have eased by 12.3 percent and 2.8 percent WoW respectively.

To note, perishable food inflation declined 5 percent in November 2022, after staying rampant post floods. This kept overall food inflation muted in November CPI (consumer price index) vs over 5.5 percent in September-October.

“We expect perishable prices to decline further in December 2022 due to seasonality. We estimate December 2022 CPI at 24.1 percent vs 23.8 percent in November 2022,” he added.

Major decrease was observed in the prices of food items, tomatoes (12.26 percent), onions (2.79 percent), chicken (1.71 percent), pulse gram (0.68 percent), pulse masoor (0.64 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.38 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.12 percent), cooking oil 5 litre and gur (0.11 percent) each and non-food item, LPG (-0.42 percent).

On the other hand, PBS recorded major increase in the prices of bananas (3.36 percent), tea (1.72 percent), potatoes (1.65 percent), match box and powdered salt (1.32 percent) each and rice irri-6/9 (1.23 percent).

PBS compiles SPI via collecting prices of 51 essential items from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased and prices of 18 (35.29 percent) items remained stable.

Pakistanis have been reeling under the burden of high prices of essentials for months, with floods adding to their woes by devastating standing crops. Coupled with stagnant wages, economic and political instability, and currency devaluation that also raises prices of import-based commodities like fuel oil and cooking oil, masses have been suffering significantly.