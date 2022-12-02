Tender notice for new bridge be issued, orders Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the project director of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Yellow Line to issue a notice inviting tender for the construction of a new bridge along the Jam Sadiq Bridge, which would connect Korangi Industrial Area to other parts of the city.

He also ordered issuing expression of interest for the construction of a boundary wall around the Dawood Chowrangi and Indus Hospital Bus Depot. The minister transport held a review meeting for the World Bank (WB) BRT Yellow Line at his office on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the project particularly and a detailed discussion was held regarding the construction of a new bridge along the Jam Sadiq Bridge. Memon said the Sindh government wanted to complete all public transport projects on time to provide the citizens of Karachi a modern, affordable and safe traveling system. He added that special precautionary and safety measures should be ensured during the construction of a new bridge to avoid any untoward incident.

He said the construction period of the bridge should be reduced to one-and-a-half years. He instructed the secretary transport to hold a meeting with the DIG Traffic to prepare an alternative traffic plan for heavy traffic movement on gthe Jam Sadiq Bridge. He said that heavy traffic should be banned on the bridge once the construction work kicked off.

The provincial minister said that besides construction of a new bridge, the boundary wall work around Dawood Chowrangi and Indus hospital Bus Depot should also be started. Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Zubair Chana said the new bridge would be one kilometre long. According to the PC1, the bridge would be completed in 24 months. After the construction of the new bridge, the Jam Sadiq Bridge would be repaired and restored.