Pakistan grants 4,500 scholarships to Afghan students

LAHORE: Pakistan has announced as many as 4,500 scholarships for Afghan students intending to pursue graduation and post-graduation program at various universities. Pakistan has already been providing thousands of Afghan students with excellent educational facilities at its own government expense even before announcing these scholarships.

On the other hand, India has closed its doors for Afghan students studying in Indian universities after the Covid-19 pandemic putting the future of thousands of Afghan students at stake. In addition, Russia - a developed country - has announced only 500 scholarships. Pakistan is cooperating with Afghanistan in every field despite economic difficulties. However, the Indian lobby is active to sabotage Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.