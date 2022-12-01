Future of country belongs to PPP: Gillani

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Senior Vice Chairman of the PPP Makhdoom Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani has vowed that recent polls in Azad Kashmir and Kashmir (AJK) have indicated that the political future of the country belongs to the PPP.

“It’s the PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and leadership that made Pakistan invincible and assured prosperity but selected people like Imran have ruined the dreams of the nation.” Yusuf Raza Gillani performed cake cutting in Rahimyar Khan with South Punjab PPP President former governor Punjab Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood to commemorate 55th foundation day of the PPP.

While addressing the public meeting Gillani felicitated PPP workers and leaders reminded that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto provided recognition to the masses in the country which was bestowed and made independent by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The real freedom was realised by late Bhutto and paid the price for that. Late Bhutto established that source of power are the people. Bhutto gave constitution to the nation that ensured unity of the country.

He laid the foundation of nuclear Pakistan and made Pakistan capable achieving more success under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto and PPP. He eulogised the sagacity of former president Asif Ali Zardari who achieved success in a short time bought about landmark steps by transferring his powers to the Parliament for the sake of democracy.