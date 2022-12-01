 
close
Thursday December 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Rabbani calls for joint session of Parliament to discuss militancy

By Asim Yasin
December 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concerns over re-emergence of militancy after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani reiterated his demand for holding the joint session of the parliament. Rabbani demanded to convene the joint sitting of the parliament immediately to discuss the end of ceasefire by TTP, government’s negotiations and other related issues.

Comments