French baguettes get Unesco heritage status

PARIS: The French baguette -- “250 grams of magic and perfection”, in the words of President Emmanuel Macron, and one of the abiding symbols of the nation -- was given Unesco heritage status on Wednesday.

The bread, with its crusty exterior and soft middle, has remained a quintessential part of French life long after other stereotypes like berets and strings of garlic have fallen by the wayside. More than six billion are baked every year in France, according to the National Federation of French Bakeries, and the UN agency´s “intangible cultural heritage status” honours the tradition.

“It celebrates a whole culture: the daily ritual, a structural element of a meal, synonymous with sharing and conviviality,” said Unesco director-general Audrey Azoulay. It comes at a challenging time for the industry.

France has been losing some 400 artisanal bakeries per year since 1970, from 55,000 (one per 790 residents) to 35,000 today (one per 2,000). The decline is due to the spread of industrial bakeries and out-of-town supermarkets in rural areas, while urbanites increasingly opt for sourdough, and swap their ham baguettes for burgers. At least one artisan was unimpressed with the award at a time when his colleagues are struggling with spiking prices.