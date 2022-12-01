France sees hottest year on record in 2022

PARIS: France this year experienced the hottest year since records began, the country´s national weather service said on Wednesday, as global warming stokes temperatures globally.

A cascade of extreme weather exacerbated by climate change devastated communities across the globe this year, including sweltering heat and drought across Europe that wilted crops, drove forest fires and saw major rivers shrink to a trickle. France saw temperatures surge repeatedly in successive heatwaves from May and into October, accompanied by extreme events like wildfires in areas like north-western Brittany, and damaging marine heat waves in the Mediterranean.

“All the months of the year have been warmer than normal, except January and April,” said Meteo France in a statement. It estimated the average temperature for the year as a whole would be between 14.2 degrees Celsius and 14.6C degrees depending on December temperatures. That is a significant increase from the previous record of 14.07C seen in 2020, and the highest since records began in 1990. Annual rainfall is expected to be as much as 25 percent lower than normal, with precipitation in July 85 percent below average.