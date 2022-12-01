Seven injured in road accident

NOWSHERA: Seven people, including three women, were injured when a speeding car rammed into a motorcycle rickshaw on the Nowshera-Mardan road here on Wednesday, sources said.
The Rescue 1122 sources said that the accident took place near the Kheshgi Chungi in Nowshera Kalan on the Nowshera-Mardan road.
The accident was caused by over-speeding that left seven people wounded. They were taken to a nearby hospital.
