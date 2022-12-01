Body found

LAHORE:The body of a 25-year-old youth was found on the side of the footpath of Lakshmi Chowk in the Qila Gujjar Singh police area, on Wednesday. Police claimed that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The police shifted the body to the mortuary.
LAHORE:Civil Lines Investigation police arrested a man for demanding extortion from Punjab Bar Council...
LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that the...
LAHORE:Punjab University Child Welfare Centre will organise an event to mark International Day for Person with...
LAHORE:UniTokyo International Japan Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Homayoun Akhtar Chattha has congratulated senior...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority on Wednesday foiled an attempt to supply 7,400 litres of chemically contaminated milk in...
LAHORE:Pakistan’s biggest national child art competition and exhibition has entered its final stage with the jury...
Comments