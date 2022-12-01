 
close
Thursday December 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Body found

By Our Correspondent
December 01, 2022

LAHORE:The body of a 25-year-old youth was found on the side of the footpath of Lakshmi Chowk in the Qila Gujjar Singh police area, on Wednesday. Police claimed that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The police shifted the body to the mortuary.

Comments