Digital challan system starts in 12 traffic sectors

LAHORE:Digital challan system has been started in 12 traffic sectors here on Wednesday.

Digital challan system is in progress in Traffic Sector Cantt, Mall 1, Mall 2, Lower Mall, Mughalpura, Garhi Shahu, Mcleod Road, Railway Station, Kotwali, and Misri Shah. Warden's Digital Mobile App will be linked to Excise, CRO, AVLS, Route Permit and Fitness Certificate app.

Police HR App starts working: Punjab police IT branch is leading in providing services to citizens and police employees.

The test run of Human Resource Management Information System Mobile App (App HRMIS) developed by Punjab police IT branch has started working in the best way. More than 17,000 personnel downloaded and logged in the Punjab police HRMIS mobile application on the first day. Officials get awareness about their departmental profile and office related issues through the HRMIS application. The Punjab police HRMIS application (App HRMIS) has been specially designed for welfare and resolution of problems of police employees. This application will further promote paperless working and office affairs. This App will also enable police employees to obtain promotion seniority, office documents, NOC, last pay slip, pay and allowance easily and get rid of lame excuses of clerk mafia. HRMIS mobile application has been launched on an experimental basis; it will be further upgraded in light of feedback received from the employees.