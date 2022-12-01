Dry forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours. The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Skardu where mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore, it was 9.1°C and maximum was 25.2°C.