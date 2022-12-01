 
Thursday December 01, 2022
Lahore

Pre-arrest interim bail of Buzdar extended

By Our Correspondent
December 01, 2022

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday extended pre-arrest interim bail to former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in an assets beyond means case. The court has extended bail of Buzdar by December 13. The NAB Executive Board had approved the recommendation of NAB Lahore to launch an investigation against Usman Buzdar in assets beyond the means case. Buzdar is also facing an inquiry in the NAB in alleged liquor licence case.

