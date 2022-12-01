Khawaja brothers file acquittal plea

LAHORE:PMLN leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique both accused in Paragon Housing scam have moved acquittal applications in accountability court.

Khawaja brothers moved the court through their counsel Advocate Amjad Parvez contended that the bureau had made a politically motivated case against them. The court has sought reply from the NAB by December 1 (today). According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.