Gold drops Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs400 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs161,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs314 to Rs138,232.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,760 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,740 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,508.83.

Local jewellers said prices in the local market remained below by Rs1,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.