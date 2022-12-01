Maersk sets up logistics park at Port Qasim

KARACHI: A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) has inaugurated an integrated logistics park at Port Qasim, with a total footprint of more than 1.3 million square feet across seven cities, a statement said on Wednesday.

The initiative would lead to higher efficiencies, faster turnaround times, deeper visibility, and better control over the cargo movement, the company said.

The park would act as a warehouse, including a consolidation and fulfilment centre and cold storage, the company said. The facility would cater to storage requirements of cargo from retail and lifestyle, fast moving consumer goods, automotive, and technology sectors, it added.

“Located within Port Qasim, the integrated logistics park will be a perfect warehouse destination for customers to manage their import and export cargo with the least time delays while connecting to and from vessels,” the company statement read.

According to details, the park will be equipped with modern warehouse management systems through which the company’s customers will experience lesser handovers of their cargoes.

Speaking on the occasion, Hasan Faraz, managing director at Maersk Pakistan, said, “With our state-of-the-art Integrated Logistics Park, we want to ensure that we play an important role in connecting and simplifying the supply chains for importers, exporters, and traders of Pakistan.”

Also present at the launch ceremony, Jakob Linulf, the Danish ambassador to Pakistan, said, “Pakistan has incredible potential to grow, and there are enough opportunities for trade to flourish here. Despite the various current challenges, Maersk has played an important role as a trusted partner for Pakistan’s traders.”