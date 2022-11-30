Israeli director calls Indian film on held Kashmir propaganda, vulgar

NEW DELHI: A row has erupted in India after an Israeli director described a controversial film about Kashmir as propaganda and a “vulgar movie”, prompting the Israeli ambassador to issue an apology, foreign media reported.
Nadav Lapid, who was chair of this year’s panel of the international film festival of India (IFFI), spoke out against the inclusion of The Kashmir Files at the event. The film, released in March to popular box office success, is largely set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when attacks and threats by freedom fighters led to most Kashmiri Hindus fleeing from the region, where the majority of the population are Muslim. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the film festival, Lapid said he and other jury members had been “shocked and disturbed” that the film had been given a platform. The Kashmir Files, said Lapid, was “a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival”. Lapid said his comments were made in the spirit of “critical discussion, which is essential for art and life”, adding he was sure they could be accepted graciously by the festival and audience as such. But his critique caused outrage.
