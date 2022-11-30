Traffic flow to be streamlined in Swat

MINGORA: A special squad will be formed to remove encroachments from bazaars in Mingora and elsewhere in the Swat district to streamline traffic flow.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Malakand Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sajjad Khan, on the improvement of the traffic management system.
President of the Trade Union Federation of Malakand Division, Abdul Raheem, Swat traffic police officers and presidents of other unions of the bazaars attended the meeting.
The participants gave suggestions for improvement and smooth flow of uninterrupted traffic in Mingora, Saidu Sharif and other tehsil bazaars of the district.
The RPO assured that measures would be taken for better traffic flow in the city and tehsils while matters related to other departments would be coordinated with relevant quarters.
