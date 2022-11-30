IGP calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari called on Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House on Tuesday and discussed the current law and order situation in the province.

In the meeting, the governor expressed deep concern over the increasing street crimes in Peshawar and terrorist incidents in other districts of the province. The governor emphasized the need to take practical steps to strengthen and improve the Safe City project to prevent street crimes.