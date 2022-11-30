Citizen accuses cops of highhandedness

ABBOTTABAD: A citizen here on Tuesday accused two police officials of victimizing him and asked the district police officer (DPO) to order an inquiry into the matter.

In a written complaint, One Umar Fayyaz stated that he had parked his vehicle at the parking lot of the Women and Children Hospital Abbottabad a few

days back but a ticketing officer Amjad allegedly took

it to the Cantt Police

Station.

The complainant said that he was put in the lock-up when he visited the police station and a case was registered against him. He alleged that the official in question took his picture and sent it to Head Constable Aftab Tanoli who shared it on social media.

The complainant asked the DPO Abbottabad to take action against the two cops by ordering an inquiry into the matter. It is worth mentioning that the complainant had earlier submitted an application against Head Constable Aftab Tanoli over some issue.

It was alleged that Aftab Tanoli held a grudge against the complainant and had tried to harass him on different occasions.

The official in question was later transferred when an inquiry was launched against him.