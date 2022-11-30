Babar, Ben to unveil series trophy today

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and England held their last practice sessions ahead of the first Test here at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday.
Today (Wednesday), both the captains – Babar Azam and Ben Stokes – will unveil the series trophy before media interaction. On Tuesday, both the teams had extensive sessions in the nets on either side of the pitch prepared for the first Test.
KARACHI: Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association, International Committee of the Red Cross, Shahid Afridi...
KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team suffered their second successive defeat in the FIH Nations Cup as Ireland got the better...
KARACHI: Army were crowned champions of the 39th Men’s National Boxing Championship while WAPDA finished as...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier cueist Ahsan Ramzan stormed into the semifinals of the 2nd Sheikh Kamal SAARC Snooker...
KARACHI: Pakistan Karate Federation plans to field at least five fighters in the 18th Asian Karate Championship to be...
KARACHI: Pakistan extended a solid performance in the 6th South Asian Cadet, Junior, Under-21 and Senior Karate...
Comments