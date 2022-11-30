 
Babar, Ben to unveil series trophy today

November 30, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and England held their last practice sessions ahead of the first Test here at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday.

Today (Wednesday), both the captains – Babar Azam and Ben Stokes – will unveil the series trophy before media interaction. On Tuesday, both the teams had extensive sessions in the nets on either side of the pitch prepared for the first Test.

