Careem hits 1bn rides milestone

KARACHI: Careem has achieved a milestone of 1 billion ride hailing trips across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

Careem drivers drove over 9 billion kilometers across more than 80 cities over ten years, it said. Pakistan ranked on top with 299 million rides, followed by Saudi Arabia (242 million), and Egypt (230 million).

The longest single ride covered 1,113 kilometres, from Riyadh to Jazan in Saudi Arabia in 2020. The shortest single ride was a 200 metre trip in Lahore.

According to the ride hailing service, it has more than 50 million registered customers, and 2.5 million registered drivers who have collectively earned over $4 billion in earnings to date. The highest number of trips recorded by a Careem driver is 35,139 trips in Jordan. The highest number of rides booked by a Careem customer is over 9,500 rides by a customer in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the occasion, Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem said, “Reaching the incredible milestone of 1 billion rides is thanks to the hard work of our captains [drivers] and colleagues as well as the trust that our customers have placed in us.”